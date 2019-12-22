48 candidates of premiership post in Iraq

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi MP Abbas al-Atafi disclosed that the Iraqi president Barham Saleh received the papers of 48 candidates, for the final selection today, Sunday.





He added that there is no agreement to choose one of them till now.





The current resigned government will continue its functions till finding a new premier, he confirmed.





Iraqi observers questioned the seriousness of this figure, amid rejection of the demonstrators for

previous government personnel after 2003.



