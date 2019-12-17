Deficit in Iraqi 2020 national budget

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi parliamentary financial commission disclosed that the deficit in the national budget of 2020 will exceed 48 trillion Iraqi dinars.





The sources added that the operation expenditures surpassed the investment side.





The 2020 national budget was supposed to be sent to the parliament last October, but the resignation of the government.





The expenditures will be divided on 12 months expenses for the coming three months, each month will have one payment.



