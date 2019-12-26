Call for bidding to build Iraq-Jordan oil pipeline, ministry

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi oil ministry called for the nominated companies to submit their bids to build the Iraqi-Jordan oil pipe line.
The length of the pipeline will reach to 1600 kilometer.
The Iraqi side, 700 km. from Rumaila to Haditha was designed to transport 2.25 million barrels , while the rest in the Jordanian soil is designed to transport one million oil barrels daily.
The final date for submitting the technical details will the end of May, 2020.
It is expected that the final decision will be the end of the next year.