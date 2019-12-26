Call for bidding to build Iraq-Jordan oil pipeline, ministry

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi oil ministry called for the nominated companies to submit their bids to build the Iraqi-Jordan oil pipe line.





The length of the pipeline will reach to 1600 kilometer.





The Iraqi side, 700 km. from Rumaila to Haditha was designed to transport 2.25 million barrels , while the rest in the Jordanian soil is designed to transport one million oil barrels daily.





The final date for submitting the technical details will the end of May, 2020.



