Casualties of US raids announced

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi Mobilization Forces announced the casualties of the US air attack on its centers in western Anbar province along the borders with Syria.





In a statement, the casualties reached to 25 killings and 51 wounded.





According to available information that the commander of Hezbollah Legions was among the killings and the casualties’ figures might be increased due to acute injuries among the wounded.





Earlier, the US Defence Department announced a “defensive” raids were made against five sites for military groups in Iraqi and Syrian territories in response to previous attacks against the US forces in Iraq.





Iraqi Mobilization Forces added that the raids were made by US drones.





Following the attack, Hezbollah Legions called for expelling the US forces from Iraq.





On the other hand, Iraqi resigned premier Adel Abdul Mehdi announced his rejection to any unilateral action to be made by the International Coalition in his country.





He described the raids as “great and dangerous escalation”.



