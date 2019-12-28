China, India first to import Iraqi oil, SOMO

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi oil marketing company (SOMO) disclosed that the Chinese and Indian companies were the first in the list of importing Iraqi oil during November, 2019.
In a statement, SOMO added that both states were having 7 oil companies each to import the Iraqi oil, out of a total figure of 34 international companies.
The American companies came the third in the list with 4 companies, while the South Korean companies were three, as stated in the list.
2 companies for each of Greece, Britain and Italian companies were among the importing companies.
The list added that the rest of the importing companies were from Egypt, Jordan, Portugal, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia and Spain.