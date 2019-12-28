China, India first to import Iraqi oil, SOMO

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi oil marketing company (SOMO) disclosed that the Chinese and Indian companies were the first in the list of importing Iraqi oil during November, 2019.





In a statement, SOMO added that both states were having 7 oil companies each to import the Iraqi oil, out of a total figure of 34 international companies.





The American companies came the third in the list with 4 companies, while the South Korean companies were three, as stated in the list.





2 companies for each of Greece, Britain and Italian companies were among the importing companies.