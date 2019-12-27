Da’ish preparing to return to Iraq

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Despite the defeat of ISIS (Da’ish) organization from the Iraqi and Syrian soils, there are expectations that the organization is returning into the scene.





Foreign media reports said that the organization’s members are trying to unite ranks and prove its presence through sporadic attacks of its sleeping cells.





Security observers expected that the coming few months will expose if this organization is paralyzed or not.





Media reports that hundreds of Da’ish members, or may be thousands, crossed to the Kurdish disputed areas in Iraq.



