Final toll of Sinak Square’s killings

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi interior and health ministries revealed the number of the victims of Sinak Square that happened last Friday
In a joint statement, they reported that the number of the martyrs reached to 9 civilians and one from the security forces, as well as one photographer who belonged to the Popular Forces.
Contradictory figures were published by local and world press.
The interior ministry formed an investigation committee on the even t, which confirmed that 84 persons were either killed and wounded.