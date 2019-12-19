Iranians seek work in raq

Tehran/ Iraq TradeLink: Iranian media organs disclosed the the graduate youths are leaving the country to Iraq seeking for work opportunistic.
The decline in the value of the Iranian currency led to this immigration.
The media organs added that about 2000 graduates are currently working in Iraq.
On the other hand, the Kurdish region announced having no exact information or statistics of the Iranians working in the region.
Few of the Iranians in the region have work permits, while others enter via a tourist visa, the Kurdish authorities said.