Iraq lost 100.000 barrels of oil production

Thi Qar/ Iraq TradeLink: Thi Qar Oil Company announced that Iraq lost 100.000 barrels of its oil production due to the closure of the biggest oil field in the province.
The closure was made by Iraqi protesters and demonstrators here.
The oil field closed its wells and gas separation units since Saturday last due to the inability of the local government to provide protection for the workers of the oil field.
All the routes leading to the oil field were closed by tribes living near the field in addition to the people of the province as a whole.