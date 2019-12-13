Iraq tries to retrieve 90 billion dollars

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi Integrity Commission announced that the authorities are trying to retrieve Iraqi loans to 55 countries.
Iraq contracted these loans before occupying Kuwait.
The idea to retrieve Iraqi loans for abroad was stirred after the inception of the Arab Spring Movement.
Iraqi funds abroad were frozen after occupying Kuwait by a UN Security Council’s resolutions 660-661, whether governmental or persons who have connections with the previous government.
These funds are found in some European countries like Italy and Spain.