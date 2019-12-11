Iraqi activist criticizing Iran assassinated

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi activist, Ali al-Lami, was assassinated after participation in Tahreer Squarer, mid of Baghdad.





According to available reports, Lami was heading for his home in Kut city, Wassit province, but was assassinated.





His body was found, shot in the head, in Sha’ab area, north of the capital.





Lami took part in the demonstration representing Kut city.





He was known for his active role in the demonstration through his stands against Iran.





Lami was born in 1970 and works as official at Wassit Provincial Council.



