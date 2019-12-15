Iraqi children join demonstrations

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: A unique stand was done by Iraqi children when they joined demonstrators





The children came accompanying their parents, raising the Iraqi flags since October last.





Some children preferred to come to Tahreer Square, instead of the playing grounds or electronic games.





The children used to sing the demonstrators’ songs, some observers witnessed this action.





The effects of the demonstrations were reflected in their daily life, through imitating demonstrators stands and songs.





Iraqi parents pointed that their children began to be more conscious of the problems of the country.





In other words, some observers commented that the Iraqi children wanted to have a role in ther demonstrations or imprint their stands in the records of the protests.

in mid of the capital, Baghdad.