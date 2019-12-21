Iraqi five-year plan for unemployment

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi parliamentary economy and investment commission disclosed that an new strategy to provide work opportunities for the unemployed people.





The plan will include granting simplified loans for establishing industrial and services projects, member of the commission Nada Shaker Jawdat said.





It will be a five-year plan that will cover other economic sectors, like agriculture and reconstruction of housing units.





It is expected to grant loans to a group of youths to start their projects with the amount of 100-200 million dinars, particularly for food industry.



