Iraqi parliament failed passing elections law

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: The Iraqi parliament announced postponing his yesterday’s night session till Monday next due to lack of quorum.





The session was summoned to discuss and vote on the new elections law.





The parliament voted for 14 articles of the law, most of the political blocs objected on the mechanism of organization of the elections process, as well as the share of women in the coming law.





The Sunni and the Kurdish political blocs withdrew to break the quorum, because they rejected any imposition of opinions on the other blocs.





These Blocs insisted on the mutual agreement among the political blocs.





On the other hand, political circles said that Iran and its supporters in Iraq do not want any candidate out of their blocs for the premiership.





Some observers pointed out that this insistence will lead to more violence in the Iraqi streets.





In addition, the demonstrators denied having any candidate from their side , but insisted that the governmental and parties’ moves for the nomination contradicted the demand of the Iraqi people.