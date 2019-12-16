Iraqi president extends constitutional period

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Before the end of the constitutional period for selecting the new prime





He extended this period for two days, pointing that the constitutional period ends on Tuesday, tomorrow. .





Observers commented that this move proved that no agreement was reached among the political blocs.





The previous government of Adel Abdul Mehdi was formed in October, 2018, upon mutual agreements between the first and second winning blocs.





Following the start of the protests and demonstrations at the beginning of October, 2019, calling for the resignation of Abdul Mehdi, the first parliamentary bloc, Sadrist Sa’iroun, took sides with the demonstrators.





The Iraqi constitution stipulated that the president should name a new government, without explanation if this period is abrogated in future.





This point lead to continued arguments among the political blocs.





The presidential decision will embarrass the Iraqi parliament.





Iraqi president Saleh wanted to get rid of this responsibility, so referred the whole subject to the grounds of the parliament, which should reply to the presidential order before tomorrow midnight.





The demonstrators rejected this presidential move, stressing that they wanted to change “all” political leaders without any discrimination.

