Iraqi President under political pressures

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi MP Amer al-Fa’iz confessed that President Barham Saleh is under





The pressures covered political, masses and constitutional aspects that put the President in the corner.





Iraqi constitution obliged the President to nominate the candidate of the biggest political bloc.

All the candidates proposed by the biggest bloc were rejected by the protesters.





MP al-Fa’iz added that the resignation of the President is the only way to get out of these pressures, which were made through political conflicting parties in the country.

“great” pressures during this period.