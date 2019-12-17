Iraqi religious hierarchy decides on the new government

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: The office of the Shiite religious leader Ali al-Sistani that the religious hierarchy has no reservation or acceptance for any candidate for the coming premier according to constitutional and legal norms.





The source at the office added that the selection of the coming premier us left to the political blocs.





Official sources reported that President Barham Saleh received a list containing the names of the candidates for the premiership.





The sources added that the the names are liable for change according to political agreements.





President Saleh cornered the political forces and the parliament in small corner when he called the

parliament to name the biggest bloc in order to name the new candidate.





In this case, some surprising moves will be made by the political blocs to name the new candidate, ex-minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.





Al-Sudani was rejected by the demonstrators, who insisted that the new premier should have not participated in the previous governments.



