Iraqi Shiite divison enhances US intervention

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: The differences among the Shiite blocs ignited internal and

external moves.





According to analysts, Iran failed, till now, to unite these blocs for a unified stand due “contradictory” interests among the Shiite leaders.





It is expected that this mess will continue for another week, if no strong intervention is made by the Shiite hierarchy, which it is unexpected till now, because it took new constitutional dimensions .





On the other hand, Washington seems to have good opportunity to “re-activate” its intervention, despite its current stand to hold the stick from the middle .





The US administration invested a great deal in preparing, parties, political personalities , security forces and civil non- governmental organizations during the past decade to direct the general trend in the country wherever it wants, particularly against Iranian presence in Iraq.



