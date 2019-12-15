Iraqi silence on Kurdish oil criticized

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: some political circles expressed astonishment for the silence of the political blocs on the agreement that permits the Kurdish region not to hand over some quantities of its for repayment of its debts with the Iraqi government.
MP Falih al-Khaz’ali pointed that te Kurdish region expors more than 400.000 barrels of crude oil.
He criticized the Iraqi government’s approval to receive 250.000 barrels of crude oil per day and questioned “the fate of other funds coming from oil exports”.