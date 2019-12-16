Kurdistan cancels one million arms-carrying licencs

Arbil/ Iraq TradeLink: Kurdish interior ministry cancelled all arms-carrying licenses in the region.



Human Rights Commission expected that the total of these licences will reach to one million.





The authorities here believe that most of the crimes in the region are due to arms availability among the people.’





During this year, the Kurdish authorities made campaigns to confiscate the arms and hand them to Beishmarga Ministry.





But some exemptions may occur for the people most needed these arms and abide by governmental