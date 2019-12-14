Kurdistan postpones payment for 2 oil companies

Arbil/ Iraq TradeLink: Genel and Gulf Keystone oil companies announced that the Kurdish government postponed its payments to the two companies for “few weeks to come”.





Gulf Keystone said it received the notification from the Kurdish natural resources ministry to postpone the payments for August and September,2019 due to be paid this month and January, 2020.





Genel oil company produces 37.000 oil barrels per day, while Gulf Keystone produced 30.000 barrels per day.





The Kurdish payments continued stable for the two companies for the last four years.



