Kurdistan to hand over some of its oil to Baghdad

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: The news of the Kurdish hand over some of oil production to Baghdad stirred many contradictory reactions.





Iraqi oil minister Thamir al-Ghadhban disclosed that the first of January, 2020 will witness the hand

over 250.000 barrels of crude oil to the federal government in Baghdad.





Some of Iraqi political circles rejected this agreement and called for reducing the Kurdish share in the national budget.





Many meetings were held between the two sides to discuss the the national budget and how to calculate the share of the Kurdish region in its clauses.



