Move to demote Iraqi president

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: An Iraqi Shiite political bloc, Sadiqoun, disclosed that a movement to demote Iraqi President Barham Saleh.





The bloc charged President Saleh of “treason, perjury and violation of the constitution”, as stated by its member MP Uday Awad in a statement published by his office.





The statement charged President Saleh of manipulating the constitutional time limits and did not name the new premier of the country.





MP Awad added pointed that his bloc is collecting signatures for this purpose.



