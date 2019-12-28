Nasiriyah oil production stopped

Thi Qar/ Iraq TradeLink: The production of Nasiriyah oil production, south of Iraq, was stopped today when the demonstrators cut off the roads leading to the oil field, police sources reported.
This is the first time that the production was stopped since the start of the protests and demonstrations against the Iraqi government on the first of October last.
The production of this oil field reached to 100.000 barrels per day.
The administration offices of the oil field were closed for the last fifty days within a move of civil disobedience that covered the southern part of the country.