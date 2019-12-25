New Iraqi elections law endorsed

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi parliament endorsed the new elections law, which it is one of the main demands of the demonstrators since last October.
Media sources reported that the new law approved unilateral election in stead of party blocs.
Each elected MP will represent a definite electoral area, instead of representing all Iraqi provinces.
The demonstrators called for new elections in the country, in addition to the resignation of the Iraqi government.
Hundreds of killings occurred during this period of demonstrations that lasted for the past two months.