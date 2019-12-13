New shelling near US base near Baghdad airport

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: The 10th. attack within one month and a half took placer yesterday against a military that accommodated US soldiers.





Iraqi security sources confirmed that 2 Katyusha rockets fell near the base.





No casualties were reported.





This attack occurred after three days of launching four rockets that resulted in wounding 6 members of the Iraqi anti-terrorism forces.





Near by Baghdad International Airport, there are military bases that contained US soldiers and diplomats.



