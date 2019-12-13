New shelling near US base near Baghdad airport

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: The 10th. attack within one month and a half took placer yesterday against a military that accommodated US soldiers.
Iraqi security sources confirmed that 2 Katyusha rockets fell near the base.
No casualties were reported.
This attack occurred after three days of launching four rockets that resulted in wounding 6 members of the Iraqi anti-terrorism forces.
Near by Baghdad International Airport, there are military bases that contained US soldiers and diplomats.
No one claimed responsibility for this attack, but the US administration usually charged some Iraqi militias who support Iran.