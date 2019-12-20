New time limit for the Iraqi government

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi political blocs decided late last night new limit for the formation of the new government.





The time limit was stipulated to be till Sunday next to name a candidate, amid fears that the country will “enter in nowhere” in the light of continued protests , kidnapping operations and assassination of social activities.





The Iraqi parliament was not able to grant confidence to a new personality for the premiership.





According to Iraqi constitution, President Barham Saleh will lead the country for 15 days.





The “bigger bloc” that will name the new minister will remain the biggest problem in Iraqi politics.





But, the new candidate should get the trust of the demonstrators, who continued their protests for the last two months.





The demonstrators rejected, in advance, any nomination for officials and parties that took part in the previous governments since 2003.



