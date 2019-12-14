No endorsement for Iraqi budget this month expected

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi political sources expected that the national budget will not be endorsed this month due to differences on some of its clauses.





The sources pointed that the differences included additions or reductions on the budget, as well as the allocation of thousands of governmental jobs.





Economic sources suggested that the only way before the government is to have loans from the Iraqi central bank to pay governmental salaries and other important issues.





It is expected that Iraq will enter 2020 with interim budget for legal and technical reasons.



