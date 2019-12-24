Party premiership nominations ignite the Iraqi public

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Demonstrations all over Iraq continued, particularly in the Iraq capital, Baghdad, in protest for the names given by the political blocs and parties for the premiership pot.
Demonstrators claimed that all the candidates are pro-Iran sentiments.
Other demonstrations covered the rest of the country, except the Kurdish region, in protest for the moves of thr parliamentary speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi to approve pro-Iran candidates.
On the other hand, civil disobedience covered Diwaniya, Nasiriya, Hilla, Kut and Imara cities , where the schools, and government offices were closed.