Public anger against new Premiership nomination

Basra/ Iraq TradeLink: The news to nominate Basra governor As’ad al-Idani stirred a

The anger covered Baghdad, Basra and Samawa cities at the same time.

The demonstrators in these cities, as well as other provinces, rejected any nomination for the ruling

parties.





Earlier, Iraqi parliamentary sources reported that President Barham Saleh will nominate Idani to form the new government within 30 days.





Other reports said that President Saleh will consult with the political blocs on this nomination, as the views of the Iraqi public.





Idani is the third candidate to be rejected, because they did not meet the demonstrators’ conditions to be independent, no dual nationality, and any senior rank personality in the previous governments.

wave of wrath before his official candidacy.