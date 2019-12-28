Rocket attack against US base in Kirkuk

Kirkuk/ Iraq TradeLink: The rocket attack against a US base here resulted in killing a US contractor

and wounding a number of the military staff and Iraqi workers, as reported by the International

Coalition

yesterday

.





In a statement, the contractor was civilian.





Internal reports said that about 30 rockets hit the base, including an ammunition store that led to a number of explosions.





Since 28 October, 2019, attacks were made against some bases that accommodated US military personnel and the US embassy in the well-fortified Green Zone, mid of Baghdad.





Kirkuk’s attack is regarded the biggest since the start of rockets’ attacks against the US forces.





In an official statement by the Iraqi forces, the attack was confirmed against K1 base in the oil-rich province.



