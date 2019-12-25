Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Suddn Da’ish attack against oil field in Kirkuk

Kirkuk/ Iraq TradeLink: Security sources reported that ISIS (Da’ish) organization made a sudden attack against Khabaz oil field here.

The result of the attack was the killing of one policeman and wounding two.

No other details were given.

