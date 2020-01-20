$ 20 billion Iraqi-Iran trade expected

Tehran/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi ambassador to Tehran confirmed that the trade target between the two countries is expected to reach 20 billion dollars.





He confirmed that the current figures of trade exchange reached to 12 billion dollars.





“Iran has many projects to reach the $ 20 billion target”, he pointed out.





On the other hand, he added that 6 million Iranians visit Iraq annually, compared to 3 million Iraqi coming to Iran.





3.5 million Iranians visited Iraq this year in one of the religious ceremonies, he added.



