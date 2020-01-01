56 dollars price of oil in Iraqi 2020 budget

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Due to the promises of the Iraqi government in adopting new recruitment policy by appointing thousands of young graduate, the current deficit in the national budget reached to 48 trillion Iraqi dinars.





This resulted in deciding that the new price for oil will be 56 dollars instead of 53 in th past year.





Financial sources said that the deficit reached to 19% of the gross national production.





The 2020 national budget is not endorsed yet by the Iraqi parliament, in a move to reduce the deficit as much as possible.



