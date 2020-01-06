6 killed in a second US air strike in Iraq

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi official TV announced a second US air strike against the

Mobilization Forces late night of yesterday, Friday.





The attack took place along the al-Taji road, north of the capital, Baghdad.





No details were given on the identities of the Iraqi casualties.





Earlier, a military source reported that six were killed and 3 wounded in an air strike.





Iraqi Mobilization Forces admitted the strike, pointing that the convoy was for medical reasons, not a

convoy for some of its leaders.



