6 killed in a second US air strike in Iraq

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi official TV announced a second US air strike against the
Mobilization Forces late night of yesterday, Friday.
The attack took place along the al-Taji road, north of the capital, Baghdad.
No details were given on the identities of the Iraqi casualties.
Earlier, a military source reported that six were killed and 3 wounded in an air strike.
Iraqi Mobilization Forces admitted the strike, pointing that the convoy was for medical reasons, not a
convoy for some of its leaders.
This air strike came after 24 hours of the first raid that killed the Iranian general Qassim Sulaimano and deputy commander of the Iraqi Mobilization Forces, Abu Mrehdi al-Muhandis.