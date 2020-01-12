Baghdad-Arbil rapprochement on the wat

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Governmental sources reported that the current visit of resigned Premier

adopted by the federal parliament.





Last Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted an authorization for the government to end the foreign military presence in the country, following the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Sulaimani.





During the current political events, the Kurdish region remained an “observer” for the developments taking place inside Iraq and the regional political situation.





Sources of the joint talks pointed that the atmosphere was “good”, which made a political surprise for the identical stands between Baghdad and Arbil in many issues, even though there are points that need further discussions.





Kurdish sources described the visit as “suitable in the right time”.

Adel Abdul Mehdi to Arbil and Sulamaniya (Kurdistan) is a reflection of the late internal and regional political situation, as well as the decision for the withdrawal of the US forces, which was