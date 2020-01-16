Contradictions on employment of Iraqis in China agreement

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Economic Councillor to Iraqi premier Mudh-hir Mohammed Saleh disclosed that there is no clause in the Iraqi-Chinese agreement to employ Iraqis in the proposed projects.





He added that the agreement did not include utilizing Iraqi construction materials, thus the Chinese companies have to import these materials from neighboring countries according to their interests.





On the other hand, he pointed that there are similar agreement with America, Japan and South Korea.





In the mean time, Iraqi Parliamentary Investment Commission contradicted this viewpoint that the Iraqi government forced China to employ local worker in future projects.



