Contradictory reports on the foreign experts’ departure form Iraq

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi oil ministry denied the departure of the foreigners working the oil companies operating in the southern part of the country.

It added that a number of US workers left the country in response to the US call to its subjects.





The ministry added that the situation in the oil fields is normal all over Iraq and the production and exports were not affected.





Reuters news agency reported the departure new; in the light of killing the Iranian general Qassim Sulaimani by a US raid near Baghdad International Airport.



