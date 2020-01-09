Designs to build 100.000 housing units in Habaniya approved

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi Housing Ministry announced its approval for the basic design for new





The deigned will include building 100.000 housing units, the ministry said.





The designs of the new city will be made according to smart cities, that will contain 100.00 housing

horizontal and vertical housing units to serve 600.000 people.





The new city will contain trade, industrial and recreation projects.





The space of the new city will 29.438 million square meters, nearby the lake of the new city.





The implantation duration shall be 11 years till 2030.

Habaniyah city.