Different stands on Iranian rocket attacks in Iraq

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi condemned “ Iranian violation of Iraqi sovereignty” in its rocket attacks early this morning that led to killing the Iranian General Qassim Sulaimani.





He rejected that Iraq will be an area for international conflicts.





On the other hand, President Barham Saleh denounced the Iranian attack against military sites within the Iraqi territories.





He pointed that the presence of the International Coalition was agreed upon with the Iraqi government and the member countries that formed this coalition to combat against terrorism’





.President Saleh pointed that this presence is an Iraqi internal matter in accordance with legal, constitutional and diplomatic norms.





These two main stands were different from the stand taken by the resigned premier Adel Abudl Mehdi who announced that he received an Iranian notice that the rocket attacks will take place.





But, he rejected, cont condemned, any move to violate Iraqi sovereignty and aggression against its territories.





Last week, the Iraqi government and parliament denounced the US strike that led to the killing of Sulaimani near Baghdad International Airport.



