Difficulties facing Iraqi-Chinese agreement

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Professor of international economy in Baghdad University Mizhir Ubaid referred to the difficulties facing the Iraqi-Chinese economic agreement.





He pointed that the implementation of the agreement cannot be achieved amid political corruption in Iraq.





Prof. Ubaid added that it is important to get the approval of Washington for its real implementation.





No details were given on the obstructions facing the implementation of the agreement.





Earlier, Iraqi parliamentary sourceas disclosed that the agreement is on the move and described it as “gigantic”.



