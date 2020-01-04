skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
HOME
Contact Us
About Us
Economy
Politics
Security
Civil Society
Features
Tenders
Arabic
English
Variety
MINISTRIES
Agriculture Ministry
Communications Ministry
Culture Ministry
Defence Ministry
Education Ministry
Environment Ministry
Finance Ministry
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Health Ministry
Higher Education Ministry
Housing and Reconstruction Ministry
Human Rights Ministry
Immigration and Displaced Ministry
Industry and Minerals Ministry
Interior Ministry
Justice Ministry
National Reconciliation Ministry
Oil Ministry
Planning Ministry
Science and Technology Ministry
Tourism and Antiquities Ministry
provinces
Anbar
Arbil
Babel
Baghdad
Basra
Diala
Diwaniya
Duhuk
Karbala
Kirkuk
Missan
Muthana
Najaf
Nineveh
Salahal-din
Sulaimaniya
ThiQar
Wassit
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Gulf Airways cancels all flights to Iraq
6:33 AM
admin
Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Gulf Airways announced all its
flights
from and to the Iraqi capital,
Baghdad, and Shiite holy city of Najaf.
The cancellation was till a further notice, due to the security situation in the country, the company said.
Posted in:
Baghdad
,
Politics
,
Security
,
Variety
www.monte-escalier-prix.org
Economy
more
Politics
more
Security
more
Civil Society
more
Features
more
Variety
more
Tenders
more
Breaking news
more
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
facebook
Subscribe Now
GET FREE EMAIL UPDATES
Join us for free and get valuable content delivered right through your inbox
Who's
Total views
Iraq TradeLink News Agency
©
Design and Programming - alain to Web Solutions - Powered by google