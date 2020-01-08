Iranian missiles on two US bases in Iraq

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced rocketing two military bases in west of Iraq (Ain al-Asad) and Arbil (Kurdistan), in response for the killing of General Qassim Sulaimani.





These two bases accommodate US forces.





The US Pentagon confirmed the two strikes with ten ballistic missiles.





On the other hand, US foreign secretary Mike Pompeo made a phone call with the Kurdish Premier Masrour Barzani, early this morning, following the attacks.





No details were given on the talks, except agreement to exchange the information on the future developments.





In addition, US President Donald Trump announced that his country is assessing the damages resulted from the Iranian attack.





US defence authorities reported that the missiles were rocketed from inside Iran.





Before the attacks, Iranian media reported the burial of General Qassim Sulaimani who was killed last Friday by a US raid near Baghdad International Airport.



