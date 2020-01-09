Iraq prepares lists of infrastructures projects for China agreements

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi resigned premier Adel Abdul Mehdi called all ministries to prepare lists of their needs of infrastructure projects.
These lists and other projects shall be implemented by the Iraqi-Chinese economic agreements..
These projects will include schools, hospitals, roads, bridges, water and sewerage projects.
The lists should be completed in 15 days, according to the instructions.
Premier Mehdi called for immediate implementation of the Chinese agreement.
Last year, Iraq signed 8 agreements and memos of cooperation with China during his official visit to Peking.