Iraqi oil revenues for December 2019

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Iraqi oil ministry announce today the total oil exports and revenues for December, 2019.





It added that more than 106 million barrels were exported with revenues reached to more than 6 billion dollars.





The southern oil exports reached to 103.1 million barrels, while Kirkuk’s oil exports to Turkish Cyhan terminal reached to 2.8 million barrels.





The daily export average reached to 3.428 million barrels per day.





Iraq exports most of its oil production through its southern vents from Basra province.



