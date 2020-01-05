Iraqi parliament to decide US military presence

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Amid some Iraqi political blocs’ rejection of the US presence here and internal contradictions and the stands of other blocs (The Sunnis and the Kurds), the Iraqi parliament will discuss to day such presence.





Despite the previous calls to make such move, it seems that the situation is different after the assassination of the Iranian general Qassim Sulaimani and Iraqi Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad International Airport last Friday.





It is expected that no decision will be taken on this move due to differences among the political blocs, particularly the Sunni and Kurdish stands.





On the other hand, following the resignation of the Iraqi government, it has no right to adopt political action, though the government many excuses for the last years for its needs to have the US presence

in the country.



