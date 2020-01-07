Iraqi parliament votes to end foreign presence

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: The Iraqi parliament voted a resolution that obliges the government to end foreign forces in the country.
Only 172 MPs attended the session out of 325.
The resolution said the end of the military operations against ISIS (Da’ish) organization means that Iraq does not need foreign assistance to fight against this terrorist organization.
On the other hand, the resolution directed that Iraq should make a complaint against the United States for is violation of Iraqi sovereignty in the air raid that resulted in killing the Iranian general Qassim Sulaimani.