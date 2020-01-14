Moves to end Iraqi demonstrations

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: The latest escalation between the United States and Iran on Iraqi soil received wider world attention amid questions that these events may decrease the importance of Iraqi popular protests.





The pea of the escalation when protesters were gathered before the US embassy in Baghdad and the killing of Iranian General Qassim Sulaimani by a US air raid in Iraq.





But, politicians believe that the events will be turned to pacification with US pressures on Iran to sit to negotiation table, because the demonstrations and the their demands do not threaten the Iranians and their presence in Iraq, but they are threats to end the US presence in Iraq.





The Iraqi protesters’ demands are against Iran and the United States.





The US administration announced, many times, that it does not want to topple the Iranian government , but it wanted agreement of some issues related to the region, as well as the nucleor dossiers.





Any sort of future agreement between USA and Iran may lead affect the Iraqi protesters, due to their anti-Iranian-US stands, some political circles believe.





Some others believe that any US-Iranian agreement will not affect the Iraqi demonstrators, because the Americans are dealing with them “carefully”, while the Iranians are thinking that the current situation is a “bell ringing to end their control” in Iraq.



