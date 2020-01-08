Third Iranian attack on military bases in Iraq

Tehran/ Iraq TradeLink: Iranian Tasnim news agency reported that an attack was made on Taji base, north of Baghdad.





This is the third attack after few hours of announced two earlier ones on Ain al-Asad base (west of Iraq) and Arbil (Kurdistan).





The news agency claimed that the Iranian “second wave” of attacks has started against bases that accommodate US forces.





No confirmation was reported by the US Pentagon on the third attack early today.





The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced rocketing two military bases in west of Iraq and Arbil, in response for the killing of General Qassim Sulaimani.



