Two military leaders killed in Baghdad

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: New developments covered the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, following the US

rocket attack against Iranian and Iraqi leaders;





According to media reports, the attack was targeted against the Iranian military leader Qasim Sulaimani, commander of al-Quds Legion and the Iraqi Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis,m deputy commander of the Iraqi Mobilization Forces.





Some other leaders of the Iraqi Mobilization Forces were reportedly killed, according to these reports.





No news were published at the beginning except a report by the Iraqi Media Cell of the Iraqi army that announced the rocket attacks.









Sulaimani, who led a special forces unit of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, has been a key figure of Iranian and Middle East politics. His death exacerbated already-high tensions between Iran and the

United States, and triggered concerns of retaliation from Iranian forces.





Trump ordered the “precision defense strikes” on five Kata’ib Hizbollah facilities following a string of attacks on Iraqi military bases that host American troops. Last week, a U.S. civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk.

